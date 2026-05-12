Vijay appoints astrologer and close aide to key position in chief minister's office

Move fuels debate as Tamil Nadu CM reshapes inner circle and cracks down on liquor outlets
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has appointed his close aide and party spokesperson Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (Political) to the Chief Minister, in one of the most closely watched appointments made by the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government.
The appointment, confirmed through an official government order issued on Tuesday, places the astrologer-turned-political aide inside the Chief Minister’s Office as Vijay continues building the administrative and political structure of his new government following the party’s election victory.
According to the order issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, Vettrivel has been appointed as OSD (Political) “with effect from the date of joining”, while detailed terms and conditions will be announced separately.
The move has immediately triggered political debate in Tamil Nadu, with supporters describing it as a decision rooted in trust and loyalty, while critics questioned the growing influence of non-traditional political figures within government structures.
Vettrivel, widely known in political and media circles as an astrologer, has emerged over the past few years as one of Vijay’s closest associates.
He became increasingly visible around the actor-turned-politician during major political and personal events and later took on a formal political role as one of TVK’s official spokespersons after the party’s launch.
He frequently appeared in television debates defending the party’s positions and was seen as part of Vijay’s trusted inner circle during the election campaign.
Political observers said the appointment signals Vijay’s preference for relying on loyal associates as he consolidates control over the new administration and shapes the functioning of the Chief Minister’s Office.
The TVK government, which assumed office on May 10, is still in the early stages of defining its governance style after Vijay’s dramatic political rise from cinema to the state’s top office.
TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, falling short of a majority, but secured support from the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and other allies, paving the way for Vijay to be sworn in as chief minister on Sunday.
The appointment came on the same day Vijay ordered the closure of 717 state-run TASMAC liquor shops located within 500 metres of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stations.
Officials said the closures must be completed within two weeks as part of what the government described as a public welfare initiative.
Soon after assuming office, Vijay had directed officials to conduct a statewide survey to identify liquor outlets operating near temples, schools, colleges and transport hubs.
The decision was seen as one of the first major social policy signals from the new administration and appeared aimed at reinforcing Vijay’s image as a leader seeking visible governance changes early in his tenure.
Together, the liquor-shop crackdown and the appointment of Vettrivel have intensified scrutiny of Vijay’s first days in office, as political rivals and observers closely watch how the first-time chief minister balances symbolism, governance and political consolidation.
— With inputs from IANS and ANI