AI can spot the crescent before the eye but faith still decides the start of Ramadan

Technology sees what humans cannot, yet tradition sets the Islamic calendar
Modern technologies and artificial intelligence can now detect the crescent moon with remarkable accuracy, often identifying what the naked eye and ground-based telescopes cannot.
Yet, despite these advances, the final decision on the start of Islamic months remains a matter of religious judgement, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society.
According to Emarat Al Youm, Al Jarwan said that while scientific tools have significantly enhanced lunar observation, they cannot settle the matter from a religious perspective. “These technologies may see what the human eye cannot,” he explained. “But the confirmation of the crescent in a Sharia sense is governed by established rules and is ultimately determined by qualified religious authorities.”
His comments come as the UAE and other Muslim countries continue to explore the use of advanced astronomy in supporting traditional moon-sighting methods, especially during Ramadan and other key Islamic dates.
Al Jarwan said that drone technology had been tested in recent years to assist in moon observation, but its contribution remained limited. The trials did not produce new scientific results, he noted, as drones did not detect anything that could not already be observed from the ground or from high observation points such as Jebel Hafeet or Jebel Jais. Still, he described the technology as promising and capable of further development.
Instead, optical telescopes remain the most widely accepted scientific tool for moon sighting, he said. These devices, which magnify distant objects with high precision, are recognised by many Islamic scholars as an acceptable aid in confirming the crescent.
Among the most important modern techniques, Al Jarwan highlighted CCD technology, or Charge-Coupled Device sensors. These highly sensitive digital detectors convert light into electrical signals, allowing astronomers to capture faint celestial objects with extraordinary clarity.
Such systems, commonly used in advanced astronomical cameras, rapidly capture hundreds of images and combine them to produce a clear picture of the crescent moon, even under poor viewing conditions or before sunset. The method relies on highly accurate astronomical calculations, which have long been proven reliable in determining prayer times, predicting eclipses, tracking comets and forecasting other celestial phenomena.
From a scientific perspective, Al Jarwan said CCD technology is extremely useful in documenting and verifying the appearance of the crescent, particularly in research observatories.
However, he stressed that religious scholars have not recognised it as a valid form of moon sighting because it detects light beyond the capability of the human eye.
He added that drones have also been used to guide observers to the precise location of the moon in the sky, based on astronomical calculations and applications. This helps focus observation efforts more efficiently. In some cases, drones have carried telescopes to higher altitudes, expanding the field of view beyond ground level. While the approach has shown promise, it remains under development.
Eventually, Al Jarwan said, determining the start of Islamic months remains the responsibility of religious authorities. “As astronomers, we believe in the accuracy of astronomical calculations,” he said. “But our role is to support decision-makers, not to issue religious rulings. The final decision rests with the competent authorities.”