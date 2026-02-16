Ramadan 2026 crescent sighting: Dubai completes preparations at Jebel Nizwa

The committee ensures accurate, Sharia-compliant moon sighting through this initiative
Dubai’s Islamic Affairs Department has stepped up its preparations for sighting the crescent moon that will mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan, completing readiness measures at its approved observation platform in the Jebel Nizwa area. Click here for Ramadan prayer timings
The initiative forms part of the mandate of the official committee responsible for monthly crescent monitoring and reflects the department’s institutional role in supporting a Sharia-compliant moon-sighting process grounded in scientific accuracy.
According to the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), the move aligns with its strategic goals to enhance public awareness of worship timings, including prayer and fasting, while preserving the long-standing religious tradition of moon sighting practiced by earlier generations in line with both religious and scientific standards.
The initiative also aims to promote astronomical knowledge among children and youth through simplified educational outreach.
Dr Hamad Mohammed Saleh, Head of the Timings and Crescent Moons Section, said the Jebel Nizwa observation site serves as a community-based scientific platform that conducts monthly crescent monitoring using advanced scientific tools. He noted that the site combines astronomical precision with authentic religious practice and social heritage.
He added that adopting structured and systematic observation plans helps improve public understanding of the start of religious seasons, while the findings support the competent authorities responsible for officially announcing the beginning of Hijri months in the UAE.
The department said the efforts reflect its commitment to international best practices in crescent observation and aim to strengthen public confidence, in line with the leadership’s vision of positioning Dubai as a leading hub for community-focused religious initiatives built on science and knowledge.