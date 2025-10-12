Dubai Police hosts awareness forum for Filipino community

Event highlights smart services, public safety, and stronger community cooperation
Dubai: Dubai Police has stepped up its efforts to enhance public safety, traffic awareness, and community engagement among the emirate’s diverse residents. As part of this initiative, the General Department of Criminal Investigation, represented by the Crime Prevention and Wanted Persons Departments, organised a special awareness forum for the Filipino community at the Dubai Police Officers Club in Al Jaddaf.
The event was attended by Marford M. Angeles, Consul General of the Republic of the Philippines in Dubai and the Northern Emirates; Brigadier Tariq Hilal Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation for Operations Affairs; and Brigadier Dr Abdulrahman Sharaf, Director of the International Hemaya Centre at the General Department of Anti-Narcotics. Several police officers, officials, and around 150 Filipino residents also took part.
The forum introduced attendees to Dubai Police’s digital and community services, including the Dubai Police Smart App, official website, and eCrimeHub platform, which helps raise awareness about online scams and cybercrime. Participants also received guidance on traffic safety, drug prevention, and protection services for women and children.
Officials reminded residents to call 999 for emergencies and 901 for non-urgent cases, while highlighting the ‘Police Eye’ service that allows community members to report suspicious activities directly to authorities.
Welcoming the Consul General and participants, Brigadier Al Suwaidi stressed the value of communication and collaboration between Dubai Police and the city’s many expatriate communities.
“Security is not only about enforcement — it’s about awareness, cooperation, and trust,” he said. “When residents understand the law and use police services effectively, we all help build a safer, more stable community.”
He added that the Filipino community remains one of Dubai’s most engaged groups and praised their positive contribution to the city’s social fabric.
The event concluded with an open discussion, where participants discussed police services, traffic laws, and safety practices. Dubai Police reaffirmed its commitment to continuing similar initiatives for other communities to strengthen public awareness and mutual understanding.
