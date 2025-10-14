GOLD/FOREX
Fire at Sharjah clothing warehouse contained, no injuries reported

Emergency teams, with other authorities, swiftly contained the blaze and ensured safety.

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Aghaddir Ali

Sharjah – A fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon at a clothing warehouse in Al Hamriyah Free Zone, Sharjah.

The Sharjah Police operation room received an emergency call at 3:34 pm, prompting a rapid response from police and Civil Defence teams. Working alongside other authorities, emergency responders quickly brought the blaze under control.

Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported. Efforts focused on containing the fire and preventing it from spreading to neighbouring facilities.

