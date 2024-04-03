Why are single-use products being banned in Dubai?

Single-use plastic bags have been banned in Dubai since January 1, 2024, as per a resolution by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai’s Executive Council.

The Executive Council Resolution No. (124) of 2023 on single-use products aims to significantly reduce all single-use plastic waste in Dubai, protect the environment and promote a culture of using reusable products.

To educate people on the ban, Dubai Municipality has also released an awareness guide under its #DubaiMoreSustainable campaign, which offers information to help residents adapt to the new policy.

Does the ban include all single-use bags?

From June 1, 2024, the comprehensive ban on single-use bags will include all types of bags that are 57 micrometres thick or less.

The types of bags that are banned include:

• Plastic bags.

• Paper bags.

• Bags that are 58 micrometres thick

• Bags made from biodegradable plant materials.

• Biodegradable bags.

Why are biodegradable bags banned? Biodegradable bags require their own recycling stations. If left in landfills, they leave behind small plastic particles (microplastics) which can be consumed by animals and enter the food chain.



Source – Dubai Municipality Awareness Guide

What bags are exempt from the single-use bags ban policy?

• Bread bags.

• Trash bin liners.

• Wrapping bags for vegetables, meats, fish, and chicken.

• Bags thicker than 57 micrometres.

• Laundry bags.

• Electronic device bags.

• Various garbage bags.

• Grain bags

What are the alternatives to single-use bags?

Dubai Municipality encourages Dubai, residents, to use reusable bags that can be used for an extended period. You can bring your own bags or carriers to use instead of buying plastic bags from the store.

Does the ban also include single-use packaging products purchased online?

No, the ban does not include bags used for products packaged online.

Will the 25 fils fee on single-use bags continue to be applied?

According to Dubai Municipality’s awareness guide, the 25 fils fee will continue until June 1, 2024, which is the date when all types of single-use bags will be banned.

How will single-use products be phased out in Dubai?

As per Executive Council Resolution No. (124) of 2023, single-use products in the emirate will be phased out in the following format: