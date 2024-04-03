Remember me to one who lives there

She once was a true love of mine…

A timeless song and album by Simon and Garfunkel, that sounds like a paean to a kitchen garden. Some say the herbs are code for a dead love, while others say these are ingredients from a witch’s brew. Whatever might be the case, parsley, sage, rosemary, thyme and basil, cilantro, mint, on a more temporal level, are aromatic staples of a cook’s pantry – delicious, and unique with a bouquet of flavours that hold secrets to your better health.

In fact, the taste of these unique herbs are said to initiate a world of different physiological changes, including clearing heat from the body and fighting inflammation.

Each flavour narrates a story. Spicy, sour, bitter or sweet - the taste of a herb can actually tell us about the medicinal properties of a plant. According to author and researcher Kat Maier, who recently published her book Energetic Herbalism, a lot of what we taste arises not only from the plant’s direct effect on our taste buds, but also from the aroma and sensation that it imparts. The flavour indicates a key ingredient that introduces a change in our bodies. In the case of bitter plants, our saliva levels increase, aiding in digestion. The salty ones are said to energise our kidneys and the pungent spices push circulation in the body along.

Experts take us through the different tastes, their energy components and the impact on the body. They do explicitly warn though: Herbs can impact each person differently, so consult a doctor first to know what exactly you can handle. Do an allergy test.

The spicy herbs: Fire and air

A touch of cayenne pepper. The biting taste of horseradish. Freshly cut garlic cloves. A combination of fire, and air, blended with hot and dry qualities. It’s all enough to instantly wake up your senses as we feel this taste through the irritation of tissues and the numerous nerve endings in our mouth. Consuming spicy herbs initiates perspiration, which is in itself, a release of energy, as explained by Maier in her book.

These kind of culinary herbs is believed to encourage digestive action, according to Lydia Hale, a British Dubai-based clinical dietician. They are said to increase the production of saliva and digestive enzymes, which aids in digestion and helps in preventing bloating and indigestion. Plants like ginger and horseradish have decongestant properties that can help clear mucus and relieve congestion, she says. These kind of herbs are also said to stimulate the metabolism.

A plant like ginger, is filled with minerals like potassium, magnesium and zinc. It’s also rich in antioxidants and bioactive compounds that can support healthy digestive function. This is perhaps the reason why it is such a popular home remedy, explains Hale. It is said to help relax the bronchial constriction, break down, expel mucus and support a healthy inflammatory response. You revel in its spicy warmth, as it can open your airways, allowing you to breathe more naturally, she says. Yet, this is still to be proved conclusively in research.

However, such spicy herbs need to be taken in small dosages, advises Hale. Check with your doctor first, on whether you have any allergic reaction before attempting to try any herb.

What studies say

Studies are still ongoing on the potential benefits and risks of many spicy herbs, and their exact impact on the body.

As an anti-nausea agent, a 2022 study named Ginger in gastrointestinal disorders: A systematic review of clinical trials, published in academic journal, National Institute of Health, showed that ginger is effective as an antiemetic, a drug that is effective against vomiting and nausea. People can use it for seasickness, motion sickness, and morning sickness.

Meanwhile, another study titled Ginger and Its Constituents: Role in Prevention and Treatment of Gastrointestinal Cancer, attempted to prove that ginger could also have “anti-cancer” effects, promoting cellular well-being. This is due to the high antioxidant levels present in ginger that the research showed. The study asserted that it could have the potential to slow down cells, and stop cells from dividing and stop certain activator proteins, signaling pathways that contribute to cancer. However, while the current research highlights the potential of ginger, these studies are still inconclusive, as many such similar studies have only taken place in a lab, and human clinical trials are yet to be done.

Another 2023 study titled Ginger as an anticolorectal cancer spice: A systematic review of in vitro to clinical evidence, published in the US-based academic journal, Food, Science and Nutrition, where participants were at risk for colon cancer found that two grams of ginger extract per day decreased markers for colon inflammation. It also found that mixture of ginger and cinnamon eased the pain and stiffness experienced by those with osteoarthritis.

The kick in the cayenne peppers

On the other hand, cayenne peppers contains the enzyme capsaicin, which gives the pepper its kick. This is beneficial for heart health, explains Hale. “Capsaicin can activate certain receptors in the body that increase fat metabolism, which may help people maintain a healthy weight, and reduce the risk factor for heart disease,” she explains.

Cayenne peppers are believed to be strong carriers of antioxidants and other plant compounds that protect our cells and promote health. In a 2015 research paper titled A comparison between fresh and processed peppers, published in the US National Library Of Medicine, researchers compared antioxidant levels in 20 different hot peppers. Cayenne peppers passed with flying colours, and were found to have the highest level of antioxidant properties.

Cilantro

A citrusy herb, with delicate, bright green leaves is most often used fresh and added at the end of cooking, says Hale. It is linked with improved heart health, lower blood sugar levels, protection against oxidative stress and is also low in calories but high in antioxidants, along with vitamin K and vitamin A, explains Ruhil Badiani, a family physician based at Dubai’s Cornerstone clinic.

However, people with low blood sugar should be careful before consuming high levels of cilantro, as the plant contains enzymes that reduce blood sugar. While further research is still needed, several studies have connected eating cilantro with reduced symptoms of cognitive diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. In one 2008 study titled Effect of cilantro on plasma lead levels and some hematological parameters in rats, published in the Tanzania Veterinary Journal, cilantro extract reduced seizure attacks and prevented nerve cell damage in rats. However, studies on human subjects are still needed.

The ‘sweet’ herbs

The sturdy flavour of rosemary in biscuits, cake and delicious meat dishes. The gentle, minty touches of basil that are used in both fresh and dried form to flavour dishes ranging from Italian sauces to meat dishes to Asian curries. These herbs, a source of nourishing vitamins and rich antioxidants, as Maier describes, embody the subtle flavour of roots and grains. For instance, the cinnamon you take with your coffee is filled with antioxidants and rich polyphenols that can help your body respond to infections and repair tissue damage.

These kind of sweet-tasting herbs have the energy of water and Earth as Maier puts it, which means that they are expected to bring a certain balance to your system in terms of blood circulation, strengthening the body’s immune system, and even mental well-being, which is still being researched. For instance, lavender, in small doses, which is used for shortbreads, jellies and cream, can also help in providing better sleep to people, owing to its aroma, explains Anne Clyde, a UK-based physician. Science appears to say so: A 2015 systematic review of 15 studies, published in the US National Library of Medicine, found that inhaling essential oils, including lavender, had positive effects in people with mild sleep disturbances.

Here’s a look at some of the other popular herbs in this category.

The power of rosemary

Rosemary, which is typically prepared as a whole dried herb or a dried powder extract, contains rosmarinic acid, which suppresses allergic reactions and nasal congestion, says Hale. It is also a rich source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that are expected to boost the immune system and improve blood circulation, explains Hale.

Moreover, rosemary is believed to offer neurological protection, and enhance memory along with concentration. According to a 2012 study, on cognitive performance following exposure to rosemary essential oil aroma, which was outlined in Therapeutic Advances in Psychopharmacology, the aroma from rosemary can improve a person’s concentration, performance, speed, and accuracy and, to a lesser extent, their mood.

Rosemary also has the major component, carnosic acid, according to the UK-based Medical site, which is believed to fight off free radicals in the brain, according to studies. Studies in rats, included one published in 2015 in the US National Library of Medicine, titled The Neuroprotective Effect of Rosemary, identified that rosemary might be useful for people who are recovering from a stroke. Rosemary appears to be protective against brain damage and can even improve recovery. However, it needs to be taken in small doses, as people can have an allergic reaction to it.

Sage

Popular for its fuzzy, gray-green leaves and earthy, sweet and savoury flavor with a tough bite, sage has travelled through history. According to Badiani, sage was believed to prevent the plague and had strong healing properties during the Middle Ages, a medieval period that lasted approximately from 500 AD to 1500 AD.

There are reasons for this, as she explains: “Sage has several types of acidic compounds that also act as antioxidants. Chlorogenic acid, caffeic acid, rosmarinic acid, ellagic acid, and rutin have all been linked to benefits such as lower cancer risk, memory improvement, and improved brain function.

Sage has several types of acidic compounds that also act as antioxidants. Chlorogenic acid, caffeic acid, rosmarinic acid, ellagic acid, and rutin have all been linked to benefits such as lower cancer risk, memory improvement, and improved brain function... - Ruhil Badiani, family physician, Cornerstone Clinic, Dubai

“One 2009 study published in the US, titled Sage Tea Drinking Improves Lipid Profile and Antioxidant Defences in Humans discovered that drinking tea made from sage both raised antioxidant defenses and lowered LDL or ‘bad’ cholesterol. People in the study who drank two cups of sage tea every day saw these benefits, as well as an increase in good cholesterol levels.”

Basil

These glossy, deep green, pointed leaves have a sweet and savoury flavour with hints of anise, mint, and pepper. It’s more than a pop of colour for your carefully crafted meal: These leaves provide an endless array of benefits. As Clyde adds, they’re a source of Vitamin K, which helps to strengthen your bones. It also plays a role in your blood’s ability to clot. The leaves are full of antioxidants that protect the body’s cells, which fight oxidative stress that can cause cancer, inflammatory diseases like arthritis in the long run.

A 2016 review of 24 human studies, titled The Clinical Efficacy and Safety of Tulsi in Humans: A Systematic Review of the Literature complements these claims. The study showed that basil has a positive impact on blood sugar health, immunity and neuro-cognition. Several studies have also demonstrated sweet basil essential oil’s potential to ward off certain cancers.

In one 2016 lab study titled In vitro antioxidant and antiproliferative activities of six international basil cultivars, sweet basil prevented the growth of human colon cancer cells in test tubes. Basil got in the way of the cancer cells’ ability to grow and divide, ultimately destroying them. However, while scientists acknowledge that basil could be a powerful tool to fight cancer, there needs to be more research conducted on a larger population to confirm this.

Peppermint

“Peppermint capsules is currently prescribed for the treatment of bowel problems. It eases the symptoms of IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) and may reduce nausea,” explains Badiani. “Peppermint works by relaxing the smooth muscle in the colon, which can reduce abdominal bloating and pain during bowel movements. Peppermint aromatherapy has also been shown to reduce nausea in women in labour and after surgery,” she says. However, more research is needed to confirm this.

The bitter herbs: The cooling reaction

Yes we know the instant facial reflex, but the taste needn’t fool you. Far from unpleasant, bitter herbs are believed to have a range of health benefits. These herbs are said to have a detoxifying effect on the body: It cools and reduces internal heat, which helps in reducing inflammation, explains Clyde. In other words, when you taste the challenging flavor of bitterness, your digestive responses are strengthened and the secretion of the body’s natural digestive juices are enhanced, which in turn optimises digestive function, as she summarises.

These kind of herbs are expected to be particularly beneficial for your digestive system, she says. “The receptors on your tongue have a strong impact, including increased bile flow for better fat digestion, production of digestive juices to break down food, and even protection for your gut lining,” she adds. The stimulation of these bitter receptors can help healthy digestion by increasing digestive secretions.

This could also result in a better absorption of nutrients, can protect against liver damage by eliminating toxins and owing to the intricate gut-brain connection, it can even help in lowering your stress levels. For the unversed: The gut and brain are intertwined. According to 2018 research done by Harvard Medical School. The gut contains over 500 million neurons, which are connected to the brain through the nervous system. The biggest nerve is the vagus nerve, which connects the brain and the gut. The gut and the brain are also connected through chemicals called neurotransmitters. This gut-brain axis monitors gut functions and links emotional and cognitive centers of the brain with intestinal functions.

Bitter herbs, like chicory root, are also believed to regulate blood sugar, and even offer protection from microbes. For example, dandelion root is a powerful antioxidant that can potentially reduce inflammation. It stimulates the liver, supports the kidneys and promotes healthy digestion. On the other hand, Chicory root regulates blood sugar, while black walnut leaves are beneficial for skin health, says Hale. The benefits are not expected to stop there. It is believed to regulate blood sugar, and even offer protection from microbes. For example, dandelion root is a powerful antioxidant that can potentially reduce inflammation. Chicory root regulates blood sugar, while black walnut leaves are beneficial for skin health.

Bay leaf, chicory root: A solution for diabetes?

One of the common kind of herbs that you might be familiar with is the bay leaf. A pungent, aromatic herb with a rather bitter taste, bay leaves can be used in dried, whole form in stews, soups and sauces throughout the cooking process. It is a good source of vitamin A, vitamin B6, and vitamin C, and these vitamins are known to support a healthy immune system, says Clyde.

It is also expected to help in easing the digestive system as well as relieve sinus pressure and a stuffy nose. In fact, there has been research on whether it can effectively decrease the risk for diabetes type 2. In a 2011 study titled Effects of Bay Leaves on Patients with Diabetes, published in the US-based Research Journal of Medicinal Plant, it attempted to demonstrate that the consumption of bay leaves for 30 days, decreases risk factors for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. However, research is still ongoing as many such studies were on small test groups and the results cannot be taken as conclusive for a wider population.

On the other hand, with regard to chicory root, a small study titled The Effect of Inulin on Glucose Homeostasis in Subtypes of Prediabetes, published in the US National Library of Medicine, showed that taking 30 grams of inulin per day for two weeks significantly reduced insulin resistance in 40 people with prediabetes, compared to a placebo. Fresh chicory root is composed of 68 per cent inulin by dry weight. Inulin is a type of fiber known as a fructan or fructooligosaccharide, a carbohydrate made from a short chain of fructose molecules that your body doesn't digest, according to US-based medical site, Healthline. It acts as a prebiotic, meaning that it feeds the beneficial bacteria in your gut. It plays a role in fighting inflammation, fighting harmful bacteria and improving mineral absorption. In essence, chicory root promotes gut health in several ways.

Additionally, a review of 25 studies, quoted by UK-based Medical site, Medical News Today, asserted that supplementing with inulin could help decrease insulin resistance in people with type 2 diabetes, especially among those with obesity. However, these studies are, again, not yet conclusive.

Sour herbs

Just like a cooling drink on a hot day, a sour herb moistures and refreshes a dry palate, explains Anjali Menon, a Dubai-based family physician. It encourages secretions along the gastrointestinal tract, she says. “This sourness acts like a natural astringent, helping to tighten tissues and eliminate excess fluids,” she says. This can help soothe inflammation and can aid digestion. These sour antioxidants, called flavonoids, cool the body and even protect against damage caused by free radicals cells.

What are flavonoids? Flavonoids are various compounds found naturally in many fruits and vegetables. They possess a number of medicinal benefits, including anticancer, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties. They also have neuroprotective and cardio-protective effects.

(Source: Cleveland Clinic)