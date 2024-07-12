GCC

Firstly, as a UAE resident with a driving licence, you can easily drive in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, using your UAE-issued driving licence. The countries are Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

Apart from these countries, you can also drive in the following countries using your UAE driving licence, when on a visit:

1. Estonia

2. Albania

3. Portugual

4. China

5. Hungary

6. Greece

7. Ukraine

8. Bulgaria

9. Slovakia

10. Slovenia

11. Serbia

12. Cyprus

13. Latvia

14. Luxembourg

15. Lithuania

16. Malta

17. Iceland

18. Montenegro

19. United States of America

20. France

21. Japan

22. Belgium

23. Switzerland

24. Germany

25. Italy

26. Sweden

27. Ireland

28. Spain

29. Norway

30. New Zealand

31. Romania

32. Singapore

33. Hong Kong

34. Netherlands

35. Denmark

36. Austria

37. Finland

38. United Kingdom

39. Turkey

40. Canada

41. Poland

42. South Africa

43. Australia

44. Israel

45. Republic of Azerbaijan

What if I am travelling to a country not on the list?

If the country you are travelling to is not on the list, then you must apply for an International Driving Licence (IDL), which is also referred to as an International Driving Permit (IDP). However, to be able to apply for the licence, you would be required to have a valid local driving licence issued in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the UAE government’s official website – u.ae, you can apply for an IDP through the following entities:

• Automobile and Touring Club of UAE (ATCUAE)

• Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) offices

• Emirates Post offices

• Dnata office in Sheikh Zayed Road

• affiliate members of ATCUAE

• Ministry of Interior through the MOI UAE app available on iTunes and Google Play.

For a detailed guide on how you can apply for the IDP through the Automobile and Touring Club of UAE, click here.

Cost and validity

• Dh170 plus five per cent Value Added Tax (VAT).

• The permit is only valid for one year.