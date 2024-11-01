Dubai: Drivers in the UAE have a new traffic law that they need to be aware of, after the UAE issued Federal Decree-Law no. 14 of 2024 on traffic regulation.

One of the key aspects of abiding by traffic rules and regulations is to provide your personal information, like your name, driver’s licence and vehicle registration in case you are stopped by a police officer, or an official from any of the traffic control authorities, that are responsible for regulating traffic.

Failing to do so can not only lead to monetary fines, but you can also be arrested and face jail for up to three months. Here are all the laws related to traffic stops and how you should cooperate with the police.

Driver’s obligations in the law

Article 5 of the new traffic law, which will come into effect on March 29, 2025, lists out the responsibilities of drivers in the UAE. Clause 1 of the article states that the driver should always show their licence and vehicle registration details and provide his or her personal data when requested by the traffic control authority or its authorised representative.

Jail, up to Dh20,000 fine for not giving details

Article 41 of the law also states that whoever rejects to give his or her name or address or gives incorrect statement to a traffic police officer who is wearing his official uniform or shows his official card, when asked to do so while caught in the act of committing a crime or violation punishable under the provisions of the law and its subsequent regulations and decisions, shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months and fine of not less than Dh10,000 and not more than Dh20,000 or by either of these two penalties.