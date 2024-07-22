Here are all the ways in which your trip through Zayed International Airport will be fast-tracked because of this upgrade.

Quicker immigration process

According to Saeed Al Khaili, director general at the ICP, the time to serve travellers will be reduced from 25 seconds to just seven seconds, by integrating ticket and travel document verification into a single process and the use of smart gates.

9 places where you won’t need documents

Zayed International Airport has also become the first in the world to implement biometric touchpoints at nine different locations. This means that you won’t need to provide your passport or ticket to complete the following processes:

1. Pre-travel enrolment: On the day of your travel, you will automatically be enrolled in the airport gallery for the day, allowing you to move through the airport easily. The Zayed International Airport website states: “Our biometric solution is seamlessly integrated with government entities to collect the necessary data for auto-enrolment. Before your journey, we create a biometric profile in the Airport Gallery, combining your passport details, flight information, and facial image from the ICP system.” This allows you to use the services listed below easily as well.

2. Check-in desk: Biometric cameras will simplify the check-in process at the counters.

3. Self-service bag drop: You can also use the self-service bag drop facility, which is available at the airport and has been equipped with biometric technology.

4. E-Gates: If you are using the e-gates, going through them is a quick and easy process as they are also equipped with biometric technology.

5. Immigration counters: The immigration counters have also been upgraded with passport readers, ensuring a quick and efficient process.

6. Shopping: Moving through the retail space at the airport has also been streamlined through the use of biometric cameras.

7. Lounge: Lounge access will also be easier with biometric cameras.

8. Boarding Gate: Even the boarding process will be fast-tracked, with biometric cameras at the boarding gates.

9. Transit: Catching a connecting flight? You can benefit from the biometric cameras or e-gates as well, both of which are options for transit passengers.

Which passengers is this available for?

According to the official announcement, the project is being rolled out in phases.

As part of the launch of the new terminal at Zayed International Airport in November 2023, Abu Dhabi Airports and Etihad Airways implemented these biometric systems.