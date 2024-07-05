Here are all your options for early check-in and baggage drop-off.

Emirates

Image Credit: Supplied

Emirates passengers can drop off their bags as early as 24 hours and up to four hours before their flight, at the following locations:

1. Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 - Just head to the self check-in kiosks and complete the check-in process.

2. ICD Brookfield Place in DIFC – open daily from 8am to 10pm. You will have self check-in options, robot check-in assistants or check-in agents who can help you complete the process.

3. Ajman – Central Bus terminal – If you are travelling from any of the Northern Emirates, this would be a closer option. The check-in facility is open 24 hours a day.

The service is free of cost.

What you need to remember If you are using the self check-in option, make sure you remember these points:

- Know the luggage limit and rules for your ticket and route.

- All members of the travelling party need to be present.

- Carry all the necessary documents with you, including your passport, ticket, visa or any other travel-related documents you may need for your route.

Etihad

Image Credit: Supplied

You can use the self-service bag drop service at Zayed International Airport and even select your seats in advance by following these steps:

Step 1: Check in online when it opens 30 hours before your flight.

Step 2: Head to our self-service bag drops in Abu Dhabi airport.

Step 3: Follow the instructions to select your seat, weigh and tag your bags and print your boarding pass.

Location: Zayed International Airport

The service is free of cost.

Air Arabia

Image Credit: WAM

If you are travelling with Air Arabia, you can avail their self check-in service at the following locations:

Sharjah

Sharjah City Check-in – Muweilah



This city check-in is only for customers flying from Sharjah International Airport, and you can drop off your luggage from 48 hours up to eight hours before flight departure.



Open daily from 9am to 11pm.

Location: Opposite Al Madinah Shopping Center, Muweilah

Dh20 handling fee is applicable.

Sharjah City Check-in - Matajer Al Mussala



This city check-in is only for customers flying from Sharjah International Airport, and you can drop off your luggage from 48 hours up to eight hours before flight departure.



Open daily from 9am to 11pm.

Location: Matajer Al Musalla

Dh20 handling fee is applicable.

Sharjah City Check-in at Safeer Mall



This city check-in is only for customers flying from Sharjah International Airport, and you can drop off your luggage from 48 hours up to eight hours before flight departure.



Open daily from 9am to 11pm

Location: Safeer Mall, Ground Floor, Al Wahda Street, Sharjah

Dh20 handling fee is applicable.

Dubai

Dubai City Check-in - Shindaga City Centre



This city check-in is only for customers flying from Sharjah International Airport, and you can drop off your luggage from 48 hours up to eight hours before flight departure.



Open daily from 9am to 11pm

Location: Shindagha City Centre, Ground floor, Near Parking Entrance 2.

Dh20 handling fee is applicable.

Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi City Check-in - Al Nahyan



This city check-in is only for customers flying from Zayed International Airport, and you can drop off your luggage from 48 hours up to eight hours before flight departure.



Open daily from 9am to 9pm

Location: Near Chocolala, Muroor Road , Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi

Dh20 handling fee is applicable.

Abu Dhabi City Check-in – Mussafah



This city check-in is only for customers flying from Zayed International Airport, and you can drop off your luggage from 48 hours up to eight hours before flight departure.



Open daily from 9am to 11pm

Location: Ground Floor, Workers Village, Near Madina Super Market, M24, Mussafah Industrial Area Mussafah, Abu Dhabi.

Dh20 handling fee is applicable.

Abu Dhabi City Check-in Morafiq – Mussafah



This city check-in is only for customers flying from Zayed International Airport, and early check-in starts 24 hours before departure.



Open daily from 10am to 10pm

Location: Al Arzaq Street, Mussafah Shabia – 11, Behind Al Madina Hypermarket.

Handling fee of Dh35 for adults, Dh25 for children up to 12 years and Dh15 for infants two years old and younger is applicable.

Abu Dhabi City Check-in - YAS Mall



This city check-in is only for customers flying from Zayed International Airport, and early check-in starts 24 hours before departure.



Open daily from 10am to 10pm

Location: Ferrari World Entrance, YAS Mall.

Handling fee of Dh35 for adults, Dh25 for children up to 12 years and Dh15 for infants two years old and younger is applicable.

Abu Dhabi City Check-in - Cruise Terminal



This city check-in is only for customers flying from Zayed International Airport, and early check-in starts 24 hours before departure.



Open daily, 24 hours a day.

Location: Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, Marsa Mina.

Handling fee of Dh35 for adults, Dh25 for children up to 12 years and Dh15 for infants two years old and younger is applicable.

Abu Dhabi City Check-in - Hamdan Street



This city check-in is only for customers flying from Zayed International Airport, and you can drop luggage off from 48 hours up to eight hours before flight departure.



Open Saturday - Thursday from 9am to 11pm and on Friday from 9am to 11am and 2pm to 11pm

Location: Abu Dhabi Sales Shop Ground Floor, Next to Jumbo Electronics Hamdan Street, Abu Dhabi.

Dh20 handling fee is applicable.

Al Ain

Al Ain City Check-in Morafiq



This city check-in is only for customers flying from Zayed International Airport, and early check-in starts 24 hours before departure.



Open daily from 10am to 10pm

Location: Lulu Hypermarket Kuwaitat, Shakhboot Bin Sultan Street, Central District, Abu Dhabi.

Handling fee of Dh35 for adults, Dh25 for children up to 12 years and Dh15 for infants two years old and younger is applicable.

Ajman

Ajman Safeer Mall City Check-in



This city check-in is only for customers flying from Sharjah International Airport, and you can drop off your luggage from 48 hours up to eight hours before flight departure.



Open daily from 9am to 11pm

Location: Shop no. 2 and 3, Ground Floor, Safeer Mall, Al Nuaimia, Ajman.

Dh20 handling fee is applicable.

Ajman City Check-in – Rumaila



This city check-in is only for customers flying from Sharjah International Airport, and you can drop off your luggage from 48 hours up to eight hours before flight departure.



Open daily from 9am to 11pm

Location: Escape Tower, Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Street, Rumaila 1, Ajman.

Dh20 handling fee is applicable.

Ras Al Khaimah