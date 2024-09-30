Key dates and diversions

According to RTA, until January 23, 2025, buses that typically use the Al Maktoum Bridge will travel via the Al Garhoud Bridge instead, as per the closure schedule. Due to this diversion, certain bus stops will be temporarily unavailable.

When will the bridge be closed?

• Monday to Saturday - 11pm to 5am

• Sunday – 24-hour closure

Bus routes affected by Al Maktoum Bridge closure

• 10 – Gold Souq Bus Station to Al Quoz Bus Station

• 23 – Oud Metha Bus Station to Al Nahda 1

• 33 – Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Al Qusais Bus Station

• 88 – Deira City Centre Bus Station to Dubai Internet City Metro Station

• C04 – Gold Souq Bus Station to Creek Metro Station

• C05 – Gold Souq Bus Station to Al Ghubaiba Bus Station

• C10 – Hamriya Port, Control Tower to Mercato Shopping Mall

• C26 – Al Wasl Park to Qusais Industrial Area

• E16 – Al Sabkha Bus Station to Hatta Bus Station

• X28 – Lulu Village to Agora Mall

• X94 – Gold Souq Bus Station to Dubai Investment Park

Note: Routes with the letter ‘C’ serve Dubai’s Central Business District, while ‘X’ signifies express buses with fewer stops.

Temporarily discontinued bus stops – during closure timings

Due to the diversion of the bus routes to Al Garhoud Bridge, you will also not be able to take a bus from these stations that are located near Al Maktoum bridge:

• Bus Stop ID: 186001 – Dnata 1

• Bus Stop ID: 186002 – Dnata 2

• Bus Stop ID: 199001 – City Centre Metro Bus Stop 1-1

• Bus Stop ID: 209207 – Oud Metha Bus Station 7

• Bus Stop ID: 430001 – Umm Hurair, Road 2

• Bus Stop ID: 440001 – Rashid Hospital Roundabout 1

Why is Al Maktoum Bridge being temporarily closed?

The RTA announced the partial closure on September 19, explaining that the bridge – an essential passage for maritime traffic along Dubai Creek – requires maintenance. It is a movable bridge equipped with hydraulic pumps that allow it to open and close so ships and high boats can pass underneath. Inaugurated in 1962, it is the oldest of Dubai’s five crossings over the Creek and undergoes regular maintenance to ensure its longevity and safety.