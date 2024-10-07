Lifelong learning emerged as a key skill to develop during the discussions and panels at Gulf News Edufair, which wrapped up another successful edition on Sunday, attracting over 5,000 visitors at H Dubai Hotel. Educators and industry experts highlighted the necessity of continuous learning to remain relevant in a rapidly changing job market. This theme was prominently featured throughout the three days of discussions and panels.
Educators also emphasised the importance of cultivating power skills such as critical thinking, creativity, resilience, and adaptability to remain competitive in the workplace.
Convening over 50 top-ranked institutions and educators from the UAE and abroad, Edufair served as a hub for parents and students to gain insights into higher education trends and identify the best degrees and universities for career success.
Growing prominence of Dubai as an education hub
During the exhibition, Dr Eesa Al Bastaki, President of University of Dubai, spoke about the recently launched Education Strategy 2033 (E33) and its potential to transform Dubai's educational landscape. In his keynote address at the inauguration of Edufair, he discussed how the strategy aims to position the city as a global leader in education from early childhood through higher studies.
“With a focus on five strategic goals and 28 transformative initiatives, E33 will raise the quality of education, positioning Dubai among the world’s top 10 cities for education by 2033,” said Al Bastaki.
Edufair featured a distinguished line-up of dignitaries and guests, including AlMehdar Ahmed, Head of Higher Education Classification & Rating Framework at KHDA. His presence highlighted the event’s significance in shaping the future of education in Dubai.
While discussing the impact of Edufair on the UAE’s education landscape, Dr Al Bastaki stated that the gathering represents much more than just an exhibition.
“It serves as a vital connection point between aspirations, academic institutions, and the future of the nation’s workforce. This is not a static event; it is an ecosystem of possibility, a convergence of ideas, and a showcase of the incredible future that education can unlock.”
The next edition of Edufair will take place in May 2025.