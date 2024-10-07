Canada consistently ranks as one of the top countries for international students seeking quality education. With its multicultural environment, safe cities, and globally recognized academic institutions, it is no surprise that many students choose Canada to further their higher education journey. Among the universities that stand out, the University of Windsor offers a compelling option, combining academic excellence with a student-friendly environment.

At the Gulf News Edufair’s concluding day, Nema Reshamvala, Student Recruitment Advisor at Y-Axis, delivered an insightful presentation titled “Education in Canada: The University of Windsor.” She highlighted several key reasons why the university is an ideal destination for students seeking a well-rounded educational experience.

Founded in 1957, the University of Windsor is a globally recognized public university located in Windsor, Ontario. It offers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs with a strong focus on experiential learning, particularly through its co-op programmes. These co-op opportunities allow students to gain valuable work experience in fields like automotive engineering, business, and computer science. Windsor itself is an affordable, safe, and diverse city, making it an ideal location for international students.

“The university has seen a significant increase in its QS rankings, now placing in the top 5 per cent globally,” Reshamvala noted during her presentation. She also highlighted the university’s $14 million scholarship fund, which includes the prestigious "excellence" scholarship for top-performing students. The University of Windsor offers a 95 per cent employment rate post-graduation, with graduates earning an average starting salary of $53,000. Additionally, the institution guarantees undergraduate tuition fees and provides extensive support services to ensure student success.

Reshamvala advised prospective students to apply well in advance, ensuring a smooth application process for undergraduate and graduate programs alike. She also emphasized the importance of exploring co-op opportunities and applying for on-campus housing before deadlines.