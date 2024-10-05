In today’s competitive job market, a degree alone doesn’t cut it. Universities are stepping up to equip students with more than just academic knowledge—preparing them for the real-world challenges that await post-graduation. This was the core discussion at the panel titled “Academia to Career: Real-World Skills for Real-World Challenges,” held during the seventh edition of the Gulf News Edufair 2024, currently underway at the H Dubai Hotel, where industry leaders and academic experts shared their thoughts on bridging the gap between education and employability.

Academia vs industry needs

Amitabh Upadhya, Executive Director, Symbiosis International University, Dubai, believes that while universities are making strides in preparing students, a gap still exists between academic learning and industry readiness. "Many students, even with internships, don’t always gain meaningful experience,” he explains. “At Symbiosis, we focus on bringing in industry speakers and embedding internships at every level of education, but there’s more to be done to truly bridge that gap. Students may be academically ready, but real-world preparedness is another thing altogether.”

He emphasises the need for universities to focus on critical thinking and adaptability, skills that employers are increasingly seeking. “With the rapid pace of technological changes, it's not enough for universities to simply deliver subject knowledge. We need to arm students with the ability to adapt to the ever-evolving workplace, as no company today wants to spend years training fresh graduates,” says Dr Upadhya. Symbiosis aims to give students practical exposure that enables them to be job-ready from day one.

Lifelong learning in medicine

Dr Pankaj Lamba, Clinical Assistant Professor Ophthalmology, Gulf Medical University, weighs in on how the field of medical education is addressing the challenge of keeping students relevant in a constantly changing industry. “We’re preparing students for job roles that don’t even exist yet,” says Dr Lamba. “In the healthcare sector, the ability to be a lifelong learner is essential. Medicine is continuously evolving, with new treatments, diseases, and technologies emerging every day. We emphasize self-learning, critical thinking, and adaptability from the very first day.”

At Gulf Medical University, students are exposed to clinical experiences early in their education to ensure they develop the hands-on skills needed to tackle real-world medical challenges. "Problem-based learning and clinical exposure are key components of our curriculum," he explains. "Our students don't just study from textbooks — they are trained to solve real-world medical problems, and this prepares them to think critically and creatively."

Cultivating creativity

Creativity is often associated with the arts, but how does it come into play in fields like business, engineering, or even medicine? Dr Bindu Nair, Assistant Dean, Westford University College shares how her institution fosters creativity and problem-solving among its students. “In business education, we encourage students to solve real-world case studies and come up with innovative solutions. We ask them to think outside the box and apply the concepts they’ve learned in real-life settings.”

She notes that peer-to-peer learning plays a significant role in the development of these skills. “Faculty can only do so much. It's the interactions between students, the collaboration, that truly enhances learning. When they work together, they often come up with creative solutions that wouldn’t have emerged otherwise,” she says.

Dr Lamba agrees, particularly within the context of medicine. “Creativity in medical education comes through problem-solving. We use simulation-based learning to encourage our students to think critically and creatively. It’s not just about ticking boxes; it’s about facing a problem and finding a solution, often in unpredictable circumstances.”

Internships building industry relationships

Internships are one of the most valuable tools for students to gain real-world experience, yet they remain a challenge in certain regions. “In the UAE, internships have been a challenge, but at Symbiosis, we’ve leveraged our extensive alumni network, which includes many CEOs and senior executives who are eager to give back to the university by offering internships,” says Dr Upadhya. “This helps to create a direct relationship between students and the industry, but industries also expect students to be ready from the start. Adaptability is key.”

Dr Lamba agrees highlighting how Gulf Medical University integrates real-world scenarios into its learning environment. “We use AI and simulation-based learning to replicate real-life medical problems. For example, a student might be presented with a simulated patient suffering from chest pain, and depending on how they respond, the patient’s condition evolves. This helps students learn how to think on their feet and prepares them for the kind of rapid decision-making that is crucial in the medical field.”

However, while internships are a crucial step, there’s still work to be done in terms of accessibility, particularly for fields like computer science. “Finding meaningful internships can be difficult in some sectors,” Dr Lamba says. “The industry needs to open up more opportunities for students to gain this vital hands-on experience.”

The importance of soft skills

A degree and high marks might look impressive on paper, but employers are increasingly looking for candidates who possess soft skills like communication, time management, and stress management. Dr Nair explains that universities need to place more emphasis on these areas. “Many students believe that a degree from a prestigious university will automatically land them a job, but they underestimate the importance of soft skills. Written communication is becoming just as important as verbal communication in the age of remote work. Time management and the ability to handle stress are also crucial, especially for those entering the workforce for the first time.”

At Westford, students are given training on how to present themselves professionally. “We train our students on how to write effective resumes and prepare for interviews. An impressive resume doesn’t have to be long—just one or two pages with clear, concise information. We also conduct mock interviews to help students gain confidence and practice showcasing their skills,” says Dr Nair.

Assessing and presenting real-world skills

Dr Upadhya believes that interdisciplinary education is key to assessing real-world skills such as creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving. “At Symbiosis, we encourage students to work on projects that involve interaction with various societal components. This not only sharpens their critical thinking but also improves their communication and interpersonal skills. Self-reflection is an important part of this process, and we ask students to maintain portfolios that document their growth in these areas.”

When it comes to presenting these skills to potential employers, Dr Nair emphasises the importance of being concise and focused. “We encourage our students to focus on quality over quantity in their resumes and during interviews. Employers are looking for well-rounded individuals who can not only perform the tasks at hand but also adapt to the ever-changing workplace.”

The future of education

Whether through interdisciplinary education, real-world problem-solving, or soft skills development, the role of higher education is shifting. “We have a responsibility to ensure that our students are not just passing exams but are prepared for the real challenges that lie ahead,” says Dr Upadhya.