“Accounting is about more than just numbers and reports — it’s about business analysis, regulation, and creativity,” said Ruqaiyah Abbas, Business Relationship Executive for ACCA’s Middle East team, during her presentation on 'Pathways to Success in Accounting and Finance' at the seventh edition of the Gulf News Edufair 2024, currently taking place at the H Dubai Hotel. Speaking to a room of aspiring finance professionals, Abbas outlined how the ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) qualification is paving the way for global career opportunities in finance and accounting.

“Research with the World Economic Forum has highlighted the top 10 skills on the rise, many of which are developed through professional qualifications. This is why they are so crucial in today’s fast-paced world,” says Abbas.

ACCA, which has a 120-year legacy and is recognised in 180 countries, is one of the most trusted certifications in the finance world, according to Abbas. “We have over 526,000 future members and 252,000 current members globally. Our qualification isn’t just a degree — it’s a certification that proves you’re ready to work the moment you finish.”

Abbas also debunked the traditional education route, stressing that professional qualifications allow for flexibility and creativity. “You don’t always need to go from school to university to a master’s degree and then job hunting. With ACCA, you can shape your own path and be career-ready sooner.”

She outlined six key reasons why students should consider ACCA, highlighting global relevance, employer trust, and flexibility. “ACCA opens up opportunities in 180 countries, and employers trust our qualification because of its high standards. Plus, you can study anywhere, at your own pace,” Abbas explains.

One of the standout features of ACCA is its built-in network of professionals. “When you register, you immediately become part of a global network with over 252,000 members and countless professionals who can support your career development. Your network truly becomes your net worth,” Abbas says.

The ACCA journey includes 13 exams spread across three levels: Applied Knowledge, Applied Skills, and Strategic Professional. Alongside these, candidates complete an ethics module and 36 months of practical experience. “You gain practical experience through internships, part-time jobs, or full-time roles in fields like accounting, auditing, and finance,” she adds.

For those wondering how to prepare for ACCA, Abbas recommended studying with an approved learning provider to increase the chances of passing the exams. “Students who study with an approved partner are 25 per cent more likely to pass,” she claims.