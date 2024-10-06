Choosing the right pathway programme is a crucial decision for students and parents navigating the complexities of international university admissions. These programmes serve as a bridge between high school and university, helping students transition smoothly. With the vast number of options available, selecting the right programme and university can be overwhelming. To provide clarity, the Gulf News Edufair 2024, currently underway at H Dubai Hotel, hosted a panel discussion titled “Pathway programmes to top universities: Unlocking global opportunities.”

Moderated by Varun Jain, CEO of UniHawk, the session provided expert insights into pathway programmes for universities in the UK, Ireland, and the Netherlands. Jain, with 20 years of experience in helping students with university applications, emphasised the need for a personalised approach. “It is important to find the right fit for students and consider their lifestyle preferences when choosing a university and pathway programme,” he advised.

Pathway programmes, such as foundation courses and International Year One (IYO), offer students essential academic and cultural preparation. These programmes help bridge the gap between high school and university, providing students with tailored support. “View pathway programmes as an opportunity rather than a detour,” said Rinnlyn Inoue, Student Recruitment Manager at OnCampus. “It allows students an extra year to adjust to university life.”

One key takeaway from the discussion was the need to look beyond university rankings. “I would advise parents and students against fixating on university rankings and instead focusing on the welfare and environment provided by the university,” added Inoue. She also stressed the importance of honest discussions with counselors to set the right expectations.

Miljana Jovanovic, Senior Recruitment Manager at INTO Global, provided insights into the structure of pathway programmes in Australia, particularly for engineering students. “The structure of foundation programmes in Australia is similar to the UK but with some differences, especially for engineering degrees,” she explained. Jovanovic also highlighted the importance of academic and English language preparation in foundation programmes, which ensures students are ready for the transition to university-level education.

Symbat Ormanbek, Marketing Manager at Study Group, urged parents to consider critical factors like progression rates and accreditation. “Parents should look at progression rates and accreditation when choosing a pathway programme provider,” she noted, pointing out that these aspects are crucial for ensuring students’ success in progressing to their chosen universities.