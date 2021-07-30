Vaccinated tourists allowed to enter without quarantine, but need negative PCR test
Defendant allegedly tried to lure the man with the offer of an iPad
Six-hour curfew to begin at 10pm and end at 4am with immediate effect
First dose of the vaccine can be taken 10 days after infection
Nearly 100,000 people are being vaccinated daily across all vaccination centres
They were repatriated due to deteriorating health
Direct flights with ‘high-risk’ countries not to resume soon
Directorate General of Civil Aviation awaiting final approval from government
Social media account holders held for harming dignity of women, offending marital bond
Iran-backed militia's 2 bomb-laden drones, 4 missiles intercepted by Coalition
Only those with two doses of approved vaccine allowed to travel as of August 9
Sheikh Nawaf praises work the world body has been doing in promoting health and safety
35,400 of the 67,000 children who had registered received the jab
Minister: Most of people over age of 60 who died due to COVID-19 refused vaccination