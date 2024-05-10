Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NMC) has announced that the summer season in Saudi Arabia will commence from June 1 this year. According to forecasts by the NMC, temperatures are set to soar in the eastern and central regions of the Kingdom.
Interestingly, Saudi Arabia’s popular summer resort destinations are anticipated to receive higher-than-average rainfall during the summer months.
Hussein Al Qahtani, spokesperson for the NMC, highlighted that initial indicators suggest exceptionally hot conditions for the upcoming summer season.
Over the past week, temperatures have been steadily rising across various parts of the Kingdom, signalling the transition from spring to summer.
Furthermore, recent days have witnessed weather fluctuations in different areas of Saudi Arabia, with sporadic occurrences of rain and sandstorms.