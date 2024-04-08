MANAMA: Bahrain’s king has pardoned 1,584 people facing criminal and “riot” charges, state media said Monday, in the largest such mass release in the Gulf nation in years.

The announcement was made by the royal decree carried by the official Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

BNA said that “this royal decree reflects his majesty’s keenness to maintain the cohesion and stability of the Bahraini society, while protecting its social fabric.”

The pardons cover “those convicted for riot and criminal cases”, and were announced as Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa marks 25 years since his ascension to the throne, BNA added.

The decree also comes ahead of Eid Al Fitr which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, an occasion that often elicits prison pardons from Gulf leaders.