Saudi Arabia has unveiled Jaumur, the largest cosmopolitan luxury community on the Gulf of Aqaba coast.
Image Credit: Neom
The exclusive residential community is the latest addition to NEOM, master-planned around a marina for more than 6,000 residents.
Image Credit: Neom
Embedded into the varied topography of the Gulf of Aqaba coast, it features 500 marina apartments and nearly 700 luxury villas, with waterfront access and private mooring.
Image Credit: Neom
The marina is the focal point of the Jaumur, with two destination hotels within the development offering 350 luxurious rooms and suites.
Image Credit: Neom
A 1.5-kilometre aerofoil rises above the largest yacht berths, providing year-round protection for yacht owners and a haven for the marina's residents and guests.
Image Credit: Neom
The aerofoil incorporates a gravity-defying cantilever to form a stunning entrance to the marina, welcoming the world's largest superyachts.
Image Credit: Neom
The sculptural structure is a landmark that is the perfect base for all the marina attractions for yachting enthusiasts and adventurers.
Image Credit: Neom
The marina promenade will be a place alive with entertainment, complemented by signature retail stores and world-class dining options.
Image Credit: Neom
Jaumur's commitment to innovation and learning is embodied in the development's state-of-the-art deep-sea research center and top-tier international boarding school.
Image Credit: Neom
Jaumur's unique architectural design integrates water where golden sands meet the deep blue of the Gulf of Aqaba.
Image Credit: Neom
It is a luxury destination where visitors can visit, explore, live, and prosper, an opportunity to become part of a dynamic community.
Image Credit: Neom
Jaumur follows the recent announcements of sustainable tourism destinations within the Gulf of Aqaba, all woven together by NEOM's commitment to sustainable progress.
Image Credit: Neom