Dubai: Minister of Transport, Communications and Information and Chairman of Oman Air, Saeed Al Mawali appointed Con Korfiatis as the airline’s new CEO.

The airline extended its appreciation to Nasser Al Salmi, former CEO of Oman Air.

Korfiatis is taking on the position with over 30 years of aviation experience with a mission to keep the airline’s ongoing transformation and track and turn its financial operations around.

Korfiatis’ experience includes being CEO across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East as well as founding four start-up initiatives in Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Singapore and China.