Dubai: A Kuwait Airways flight from Thailand to Kuwait has been forced to return to Bangkok after a violent altercation erupted among several Kuwaiti female passengers.

The situation escalated to the extent that the plane’s security officer was assaulted. In response to the onboard disturbance, the pilot made the decision to divert the aircraft back to Bangkok International Airport, prioritizing the safety and security of all passengers and crew involved.

Subsequent to the incident that happened last Friday, the Public Prosecution in Kuwait took action by detaining those involved in the brawl on charges of committing acts of violence on the aircraft.

Additional charges were pressed against two individuals who resisted and assaulted the aircraft protection officer, exacerbating the situation with verbal insults.

The Public Prosecution has since conducted interrogations with the defendants, formally presenting them with the allegations.