Dubai: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Education has discovered a significant oversight in which salaries were paid to several former employees who had left the country, some as far back as 2018.
The discrepancy was revealed after Dr. Adel Al Adwani, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, instructed the use of a fingerprint system to monitor the attendance of employees.
The system, linked to the Civil Service Bureau’s systems, has helped expose multiple cases of incorrect salary payments.
Dr. Al Adwani has formed an investigation committee to identify and handle such cases. Legal action will be pursued against individuals found still receiving their salaries unlawfully.
The ministry stated that it is taking firm steps to enforce accountability, including scrutinizing the employment records across all departments and schools, ensuring strict adherence to work hours verified through the fingerprint system.