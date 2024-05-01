Dubai: Masdar, the Abu Dhabi clean energy company, is making an entry into Bahrain with a potential investment and development of wind projects with a combined capacity for up to 2GW (gigawatts). This will be through a new agreement with Bapco Energies, the Bahraini integrated energy company.

This will extend to both near-shore and offshore wind farms, and will be the 'first project of its kind in the Middle East'. At up to 2GW, this will aid Bahrain to 'accelerate the decarbonization of critical industrial sectors and open avenues to develop new market sectors'.