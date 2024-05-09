Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has broadened its electronic visa (e-visa) accessibility to include citizens from Barbados, the Bahamas, and Grenada.

As per reports from the Saudi Press Agency, citizens are now able to apply online or upon arrival, with the list of eligible countries extended to 66.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Ministries of Interior and Tourism, announced that nationals from these three countries can acquire a visitor visa electronically or upon arrival at any of the Kingdom's international ports.

This initiative comes within Saudi Arabia’s efforts to provide an unforgettable tourist experience for visitors coming from various parts of the world.

The initiative aligns with the Ministry of Tourism's strategy to enhance global connectivity, stimulate economic diversification, and achieve Vision 2030's tourism goals, including a 10 per cent+ GDP contribution from tourism and creating one million jobs.

Tourist visa extended

In addition to these new countries, the tourist visa extends to residents of the US, UK, EU, and holders of visit visas from these regions.

Residents of GCC countries are also eligible, allowing for tourism, Umrah pilgrimage, visiting family, and attending events.

Furthermore, transit visas for Saudia and flynas airlines permit a 96-hour stay.

The Ministry introduced the visit visa in September 2019 to showcase Saudi Arabia's tourism offerings and promote cultural experiences.

The e-visa system will expand to include more countries as the Kingdom's tourism sector grows.

What is Saudi e-Visa? Saudi Arabia is opening its doors to the world with a new tourist visa. International visitors from 66 eligible countries can apply for this e-Visa through a fast and easy-to-use online portal.



The tourist visa allows participation in tourism-related activities such as events, family visits, leisure, and Umrah (excluding Hajj). Studying and other activities are not permitted.

Eligible countries are:

North America

Bahamas, Barbados, Canada, Grenada, Panama, Saint Kitts and Nevis, United States

Europe

Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Netherlands, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom

Asia

Azerbaijan, Brunei, China (Including Hong Kong And Macau), Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Maldives, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, Uzbekistan

Africa