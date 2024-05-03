Dubai: The Ministry of Tourism in Bahrain has announced a new tourist tax on hotel accommodations throughout the kingdom.

Effective May 1, 2024, a tax of three Bahraini dinars (approximately Dh30) will be charged per room per day.

The decision was communicated to tourist travel agencies and airlines both within Bahrain and internationally, with instructions to incorporate the tax into the room rates charged to tourists visiting the country.

The measure aims to standardise additional costs associated with hotel stays and ensure transparency for visitors planning their travels to Bahrain.