Dubai: Three people were killed and 15 injured in a collision involving a truck and 11 vehicles in North Al Batinah, Oman, on Wednesday.
According to a statement issued online by the Royal Oman Police, “the incident occurred when a truck collided with 11 vehicles, resulting in the deaths of three individuals — two Omanis and an expatriate — and injuries to 15 others in the Wilayat of Liwa.”
The collision occurred when the truck driver was travelling against the flow of traffic.
“Investigations are underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the horrific accident,” the statement concluded.