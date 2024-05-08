Dubai: Three people were killed and 15 injured in a collision involving a truck and 11 vehicles in North Al Batinah, Oman, on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued online by the Royal Oman Police, “the incident occurred when a truck collided with 11 vehicles, resulting in the deaths of three individuals — two Omanis and an expatriate — and injuries to 15 others in the Wilayat of Liwa.”