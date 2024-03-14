Dubai: Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) has released a report showing its statistical performance in February this year compared to February last year showing a 30 per cent increase in the number of aircrafts movements and passengers.
The total number of aircraft movements registered in February came up to 22,736, while a total of 17,479 flight movements were reported during the same period in 2023.
QCAA recorded more than 4 million passengers in February compared to February last year, with an approximate 35 per cent in the number of passengers.
Air cargo and mail increased by 15.4 per cent last month as compared to the same period in 2023, carrying 198,639 tonnes in February this year compared to 172,085 tonnes in February last year.
Passengers travelling through Hamad International Airport grew during January as well by over 27 per cent as compared to January 2023. The month showed 4.5 million passengers. Last year’s data showed a total number of 3.5 million individuals arriving in Qatar.