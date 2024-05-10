Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) is set to unveil a roadmap for the General Aviation sector at the 2024 Future Aviation Forum (FAF 2024) in May, with a goal of increasing its GDP to $2 billion by 2030.

The roadmap covers the business jet segment, including charter, private, and corporate jets, and will support Saudi Arabia's development as a global high-value business and tourist destination. In October 2023, Saudi Arabia revised its 2030 tourism target upwards from 100 to 150 million visitors by 2030.

Abdulaziz Al Duailej, President of GACA, said: "General aviation is vital to growing high-value sectors of the Saudi economy, including tourism, business, and entertainment events. The General Aviation roadmap will turbocharge the sector within the Kingdom, transforming infrastructure and regulations while simultaneously developing, promoting, and enhancing general aviation services in the market."

The roadmap will support private aviation aircraft owners, lessors, investors, operators, and service providers through coordinated infrastructure investment and regulatory streamlining. This announcement follows GACA's aim to simplify economic license requirements for operators and investors in October 2023 to boost the general aviation sector.

FAF 2024 returns to Riyadh from May 20-22, 2024, bringing together 5,000 experts and aviation leaders from over 100 countries. The Forum, which signed over 50 agreements and $2.7 billion deals during the 2022 edition, will feature commercial announcements alongside the roadmap and specialist general aviation panel sessions.