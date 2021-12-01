Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has confirmed that starting from Wednesday morning, the Kingdom will lift the suspension of direct flights from six countries. The ban was imposed in March 2020 to contain the spread of COVID-19.
From 1am Wednesday, people from Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt and India can travel directly to Saudi Arabia without having to spend 14 days outside these countries before entering the Kingdom, GACA said in a statement.
GACA stressed to all air carriers the importance of implementing mandatory arrival procedures, which include presenting a valid PCR certificate issued 72 hours before the flight, registration on the Qdoom platform, institutional quarantine for five days regardless of the immunisation status outside the Kingdom and taking a medical swab on the first and fifth days of the institutional quarantine.
GACA affirmed its continued commitment to the implementation of all precautionary and preventive measures adopted in Saudi Arabia.