Dubai: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia has announced that national aviation companies paid a total of SR58 million in compensation to passengers during 2021 and 2022.
The compensation cases primarily stemmed from issues such as damage, or loss of baggage, flight cancellations and flight delays. The GACA emphasised its commitment to safeguarding the rights of affected travellers when air carriers do not adhere to their contractual obligations with passengers.
In a statement, the GACA reaffirmed its keenness to enforce the new regulations to ensure air carriers and their representatives adhere to their regulatory and supervisory responsibilities.
The GACA had recently announced the adoption of a new executive regulation to protect passenger rights, replacing the previous one, which is set to take effect on November 20, 2023.
The updated regulation comprises 30 articles that guarantee passengers’ rights to receive proper care, support and compensation, with amounts ranging from 150 per cent to 200 per cent of the ticket value.
Key provisions of the new regulation include financial compensation of SR6,568 for passengers in case of luggage loss and the same amount for damage, defect or delay of baggage.
It also addresses the rights of travellers in the event of undisclosed stopovers during ticket reservations and outlines the obligations of both passengers and air carriers.
Furthermore, the regulation addresses the rights of passengers with disabilities and special requirements, ensuring their needs are met.
It also extends protection to customers travelling on chartered flights, especially those embarking on seasonal Hajj and Umrah trips.