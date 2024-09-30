Fujairah: The Biodiversity Team at the Fujairah Environment Authority on Monday said it took immediate action after a video was circulated on social media platforms about the use of prohibited trapping equipment for wild animals in the mountainous areas of the emirate.
The site was located by the team, which immediately moved to check the safety of the animal traps shown in the video and seized all the equipment found on site.
The Authority is currently working to determine the identity of those behind the “irresponsible act”, to take all legal action against them.
It appealed to all members of the community and adventurers to take precaution and report any similar or other environmental violations through the Authority’s toll-free number 800368.
“We also express our gratitude to the heroes of nature who reported this incident,” the Authority said.