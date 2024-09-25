Washington: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Emirati students studying at universities in the US, and Emirati astronauts Nora Al Matrooshi and Mohammad Al Mulla who recently graduated from NASA’s astronaut training programme. The meeting took place as part of His Highness’ official visit to the United States.

During a reception held at the UAE Embassy in Washington, Sheikh Mohamed noted that he is always happy to meet with young Emiratis studying at leading institutions around the world. He enquired about the students’ well-being and progress, learnt about their fields of specialisation, and emphasised the leadership’s commitment to providing all necessary support to ensure their academic success.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during his interaction with the Emirati students in US. Image Credit: Wam

Real wealth

He reiterated that the youth of the UAE are its real wealth, and that investment in young people today is the best way to shape the country’s future. The UAE, he explained, is embarking on a new phase of development that will require the next generation to be well qualified and capable of assuming responsibility.

Best efforts

The UAE President encouraged the students to stay determined and devote their best efforts to acquiring knowledge, focusing on fields that align with the nation’s development vision and ensuring they return home with the expertise and skills needed to benefit both themselves and their country.

He noted that the world is advancing at an unprecedented pace, especially in the field of advanced technology. Those who possess technological expertise today, particularly artificial intelligence, hold both influence and wealth, as the wealth of the future lies in knowledge and know-how.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed standing for a photograph with Emirati students in US Image Credit: Wam

Unique opportunity

He further emphasised that, through their efforts in the US, the students have a unique opportunity to showcase the UAE’s progress and achievements. His Highness explained that the students should consider themselves ambassadors for their country, reflecting its values, principles, and the character of its people in everything they do.

His Highness urged the students to hold on to their identity and values while actively engaging in the pursuit of new skills and expertise. He also encouraged them to learn about the culture, values and traditions of the society in which they are studying, so they can become a bridge between both cultures.

Space exploration

Sheikh Mohamed expressed pride in the Emiratis who have brought honour to the UAE and the Arab world in the field of space exploration, affirming that the involvement of UAE youth in space demonstrates their ability to succeed in any field and their determination to acquire knowledge, particularly in advanced sciences.

His Highness also noted that the UAE has significant ambitions in space exploration and is working towards building a strong base of experts in this field. The role of Emirati astronauts, such as Mohammad Al Mulla and Nora Al Matrooshi, as well as their predecessors Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi, is crucial in building this foundation by passing on their knowledge and experience to their colleagues in the UAE space programme.

His Highness wished the students and astronauts continued success in contributing to the UAE’s development journey.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed talking to Emirati students in US Image Credit: Wam

Gratitude

The Emirati students expressed their happiness at meeting with His Highness and their gratitude for his interest in their well-being and the support provided by the UAE. They pledged to work hard to meet His Highness’ expectations.

Emirati astronauts

Emirati astronauts Mohammad Al Mulla and Nora Al Matrooshi expressed their pride in meeting His Highness, reaffirming their determination to continue advancing the UAE’s name in space exploration as a way of showing their gratitude for the nation’s support.