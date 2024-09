Washington: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held meetings in Washington with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, to discuss the rapid advancements in modern technology and artificial intelligence.

The meetings, which took place as part of Sheikh Mohamed's official visit to the United States, focused on the opportunities presented by these technological developments and the growing UAE-US collaboration in the sector.

Sheikh Mohamed with Jensen Huang. Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court Sheikh Mohamed with Larry Fink. Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court View gallery as list

Existing cooperation between the two countries in this field includes the recent partnership between G42 and Microsoft, and the recently announced Global AI Infrastructure Investment Partnership, which includes UAE-based technology company MGX, Microsoft, BlackRock, and other major players. This collaboration represents a significant boost to investment in AI for the benefit of global development and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed re-emphasised the UAE's firm commitment to investing in AI and advanced technology to support the nation's development ambitions. He highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation with international partners, stressing that the responsible use of AI and advanced technology has the potential to accelerate progress and economic opportunity for communities around the world.

The CEOs of the three companies expressed their keen interest to continue their collaboration with the UAE in advanced technology, acknowledging the significance of the UAE's AI strategy.