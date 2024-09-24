Watch: UAE President visits National Children’s Hospital in Washington

Videos

Login / Sign Up
Logout
Gold / Forex

Videos News

Watch: UAE President visits National Children’s Hospital in Washington

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the National Children’s Hospital in Washington D.C. and was briefed on its pioneering work in paediatric surgery and healthcare. The UAE has been a longtime supporter of the hospital and this latest visit by Sheikh Mohamed reflects a continuous commitment to enhancing the care provided to its young patients. The hospital’s Sheikh Zayed Institute for Paediatric Surgical Innovation was made possible through a $150 million gift from the UAE, and the opening of the Children’s National Research and Innovation Campus was also supported through a further commitment of $30 million.

Next Up

Watch: Unlock top job prospects at Ru’ya Careers UAE 2024

Watch: UAE President meets US VP Kamala Harris

Watch: UAE President meets Biden in Washington

Watch: MOHAP Public awareness video on need for flu vaccination in UAE

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.