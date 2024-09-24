Watch: UAE President visits National Children’s Hospital in Washington Follow us

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the National Children’s Hospital in Washington D.C. and was briefed on its pioneering work in paediatric surgery and healthcare. The UAE has been a longtime supporter of the hospital and this latest visit by Sheikh Mohamed reflects a continuous commitment to enhancing the care provided to its young patients. The hospital’s Sheikh Zayed Institute for Paediatric Surgical Innovation was made possible through a $150 million gift from the UAE, and the opening of the Children’s National Research and Innovation Campus was also supported through a further commitment of $30 million.