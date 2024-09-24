Dubai: Government departments and private companies are on a hiring spree for hundreds of job vacancies at Ru’ya Careers UAE 2024, the country’s leading national career fair that began in Dubai on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, attended the opening of the event at Dubai World Trade Centre. He posted on his X account: “The Government of Dubai places the highest priority on developing and attracting Emirati talent. We have full confidence in the capabilities of our youth and their ability to drive the country's growth and sustainable development.”

Under the theme ‘[YOU]th Can’, the 23rd edition of the three-day recruitment, skills development and networking forum for young Emiratis witnessed a steady flow of UAE nationals seeking job opportunities in diverse fields.

Some of them who spoke to Gulf News shared how they are exploring new career paths, driven by the country’s growing industries and innovation-focused national agenda.

More than 150 private companies, in addition to dozens of government departments, are holding on-the-spot interviews with job candidates at the event Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Alya Abdul Karim, who just graduated in International Relations, expressed her passion for research, particularly in areas aligned with the UAE’s national agenda. “The UAE is leading in sectors like Artificial Intelligence [AI], so there’s a lot of ambition to ignite research here,” she said.

While there has been a reliance on international research in the past, Alya pointed out that Emirati youth are now increasingly contributing to fields like AI.

Shamma Al Sleas, who has graduated in biotechnology, hoped to see more companies invest in research-driven roles. “The government sector is more prone to invest in biotechnology research. Private companies haven’t fully embraced it yet. I see that healthcare facilities are more into diagnostics than research,” she said.

Flexibility and growth

Ahmed Al Shamsi, a first-semester student of Crisis Management, expressed his interest in a part-time office job till he finishes his graduation. “Currently, I’m looking for part-time jobs that offer flexible work options,” said Ahmed who wishes to be a firefighter in future.

Marwan Al Jassmi, Senior Vice President – People, DP World GCC, one of the largest employers in the UAE, said there has been a noticeable shift in what Emirati job seekers prioritise. “Nowadays, they ask for two things: flexibility in work arrangements and opportunities for personal growth,” he pointed out.

While salary used to be the main concern earlier, Al Jassmi said today’s Emirati workforce is more focused on the quality of the work environment, remote work options, and career development. He said DP World has responded to this by investing in programmes that support employees’ growth and provide flexibility, recognising that a positive work-life balance leads to increased productivity and job satisfaction.

Even government departments are now offering flexible work options, said Fatma Sultan Al Hamrani, manager of Attraction and Recruitment Section at Dubai Municipality. “Some of our employees participated in the flexible summer work project and they were very happy. We do give work-from-home options where it is feasible. We are attracting Emiratis from high school level itself. We have tailor-made mentorship programmes and sponsorship programmes to hire them,” she said.

Aviation attracts Emiratis

Meanwhile, aviation continues to attract a lot of interest from young Emiratis, as was witnessed at the pavilion of the Emirates Group.

Saeed Al Memari, a soon-to-be graduate with aspirations in aviation, was present to seek guidance on becoming a pilot. He said many young Emiratis are interested in aviation not just in piloting but in areas such as engineering and air traffic control etc. After trying out the immersive flight simulator for wannabe pilots, Saeed hoped to land his dream job one day.

According to Manal Al Soori, Senior Vice President of Emirates Group Recruitment, the group offered a range of opportunities for Emiratis at Ru’ya, including scholarships and specialised programmes in pilot training, aircraft maintenance, and IT. High school graduates can apply for the Supervisors Fast Track Programme and cabin crew roles, while university graduates can join the Graduate and Outstation Programmes. Emiratis can also apply for internships across dnata and Emirates businesses for hands-on experience.

According to the organisers, new sectors hiring Emiratis at Ru’ya include e-commerce, chemicals, construction, paints and coatings, wildlife, media and marketing and facilities management.