Ajman: The highly anticipated PID Tape Ball Cricket Tournament Season 8 concluded on December 8 with MSK Kashmir United claiming the championship.

Held at Seven District Ground, Ajman, the two-day event featured 12 teams competing in exciting seven-over matches.

Tournament highlights After a thrilling league stage, MSK Kashmir United defeated Rbees Eleven in the final. Batting first, MSK Kashmir set a target of 63 runs in 7 overs. Rbees Eleven fell short, scoring 52 runs for 8 wickets.

MSK Kashmir United, the winner of the PID Cricket Championship, receiving the first place prize at the award ceremony in Ajman

Award ceremony

The trophy was presented to MSK Kashmir United by Hamid Paracha, main sponsor, while Rbees Eleven received the runners-up award from Adeel and Ateeq Munawar, another sponsor. Paracha praised youth involvement in sports, highlighting its importance for both physical and professional well-being.

Rbees Eleven receiving the runners up prize at the award ceremony of the PID Cricket Tournament in Ajman

PID’s vision

Umer Farooq, media spokesperson for Pakistanis in Dubai (PID) — the largest social media group with more than 200,000 members in UAE, emphasised the group’s commitment to community development, including expanding sports initiatives in line with the UAE leadership’s focus on healthy activities and tourism.

Oranisers of the PID Cricket Championship in Ajman Image Credit:

Entertainment and family fun

The event also showcased a luxury Ferrari display, a kids’ play Area, and a Pakistani food festival, with delicacies from Rahat Sweet and Seavour Food. A free health check-up booth underscored the event’s focus on wellness.

Gratitude