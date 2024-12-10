Sharjah: The Sharjah Executive Council on Tuesday made a ruling concerning the conditional release of convicts.
The move was announced during a Council meeting held at the Ruler’s Office, led by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.
Who can be released?
According to this decision, a convict may be granted release with a freedom-restricting penalty of one month or more if they have served three-quarters of their sentence. In cases of life imprisonment, release may be possible after the convict has served a minimum of 20 years. Ultimately, the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police will make the final decision on the release, and the Public Prosecution in Sharjah will be notified accordingly.
The decision also outlined the terms for conditional release, the obstacles that could hinder release, the grounds for cancellation, the executive decisions involved, as well as the measures for enforcement and publication.