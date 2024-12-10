Who can be released?

According to this decision, a convict may be granted release with a freedom-restricting penalty of one month or more if they have served three-quarters of their sentence. In cases of life imprisonment, release may be possible after the convict has served a minimum of 20 years. Ultimately, the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police will make the final decision on the release, and the Public Prosecution in Sharjah will be notified accordingly.