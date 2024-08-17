Colonel Abdullah Yaqoub Al Khadhr, the Department’s acting deputy director said the Humanitarian Care Section has resolved numerous issues faced by inmates, relieving their distress through collaboration with philanthropists, charitable organisations and associations.

“This gives inmates a second chance to start anew, in line with prevailing global systems,” he added.

Field visits

Captain Habib Hussain Mohammed Al Zarouni, head of the Humanitarian Care Section, said the Section has conducted field visits to various charitable institutions and associations to explore ways to coordinate efforts to resolve the humanitarian issues faced by the inmates.