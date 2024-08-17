Dubai: The Dubai Police’s Humanitarian Care Section, in collaboration with partners, provided Dh4,626,940 in financial and in-kind assistance to male and female inmates at the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments during the first half of 2024.
Brigadier Salah Juma Nasser Bu Osaiba, acting director of the Department, said the support from donors has helped alleviate the hardship inmates face, particularly those imprisoned for civil or financial cases who must pay certain sums to entities or individuals.
Colonel Abdullah Yaqoub Al Khadhr, the Department’s acting deputy director said the Humanitarian Care Section has resolved numerous issues faced by inmates, relieving their distress through collaboration with philanthropists, charitable organisations and associations.
“This gives inmates a second chance to start anew, in line with prevailing global systems,” he added.
Field visits
Captain Habib Hussain Mohammed Al Zarouni, head of the Humanitarian Care Section, said the Section has conducted field visits to various charitable institutions and associations to explore ways to coordinate efforts to resolve the humanitarian issues faced by the inmates.
He added that the Section also works to assist the families of inmates who are suffering from difficult circumstances due to the imprisonment of the family’s breadwinner. “This helps maintain the cohesion of these families and their adherence to the ethics and principles emphasised by Islam,” Capt Al Zarouni said.