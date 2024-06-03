Ajman: The General Command of Ajman Police successfully reunited 192 inmates from the penal and correctional institution with their families during the holy month of Ramadan as part of the initiative “Relieve My Worries and Bring Happiness to My Family”.

The initiative aimed to settle the debts of inmates in the penal and correctional institution in the Emirate of Ajman, thanks to generous support from charitable organizations.

Col. Mohamed Mubarak Al Ghafli, Director of the Penal and Correctional Institution, stated that the initiative aims to support inmates facing financial difficulties by releasing them and providing support to their families who are undergoing challenging living conditions due to the absence of their breadwinners.

Community response

The initiative benefitted 192 inmates during Ramadan, settling their debts in full — amounting to Dh7,344,798 — securing their release, and ensuring their reunion with their families.

Col. Al Ghafli said that clearing the debts of financially-challenged inmates reflects the community’s response to the humanitarian and social objectives of the Ministry of Interior.