Sharjah: As many as nine prisoners jailed in Sharjah for financial crimes or outstanding fines have been released after their dues were settled as part of this year’s ‘ Unified GCC Inmates Week’.
Major General Saif Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said the inmates were freed after a total of Dh291,000 was paid by Faraj Fund to clear their debts.
The prisoners were reunited with their families on December 27 as part of an ‘Open Day’ during the GCC Inmates Week.
The inmates, many of whom had only seen their families through a glass panel for years, were being rewarded by Sharjah Punitive and Correctional Institution for their good behaviour.
Maj Gen Al Shamsi said that the Punitive and Correctional Institution of Sharjah Police has taken a proactive approach in rehabilitating inmates by launching many initiatives.
This came during the General Police Command’s celebration of the GCC Inmates Week at the headquarters of the Punitive and Correctional Institution in Sharjah, in the presence of Brigadier Ahmed Haji Al Sarkal, Director-General of Police Operations; Brigadier Abdullah Ibrahim bin Nassar, Deputy Director-General of Resources and Support Services, Brigadier General Dr Ali Ahmed Bu Alzoud, Deputy Director-General of Central Operations, and a number of department directors, officers, strategic partners, and families of inmates.
Maj Gen Al Shamsi extended his appreciation to the strategic partners from departments, institutions and charitable societies for their efforts in enhancing the quality of life of inmates.
Meanwhile, Colonel Mona Srour Al Shuwaihi, Deputy Director of the Punitive and Correctional Institution Department, said the framework of the positive impact of the Unified GCC Inmate Week contributes to enhancing the spirit of optimism and motivating inmates through rehabilitative, correctional and educational programmes, to enable inmates to return to their families after release as “good individuals of society”.
The attendees then watched a film titled ‘Adam’s Tree’, produced by the Sharjah Police General Command, followed by a dialogue segment presented by Lieutenant Colonel Dr Muhammad Ahmed Al Shirawi and moderator by journalist Fahd Heikal. At the end of the ceremony, the Sharjah Police Command announced the release of nine inmates.
At the end of the ceremony, Maj Gen Al Shamsi honored the partners who played a prominent role in the success of the Unified GCC Inmate Week activities and programmes.