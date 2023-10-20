Dubai: During the Gitex tech show in Dubai, the Dubai Police, represented by the General Department of Correctional and Punitive Establishments, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Community Development Authority (CDA).

The MoU signifies the collaborative efforts between both parties to complete the establishment procedures for a comprehensive and integrated system aimed at rehabilitating, educating, and training inmates battling with addiction.

The agreement was signed by Brigadier Marwan Abdul Kareem Jalfar, Director of the General Department of Correctional and Punitive Establishments, and Huraiz Al Mur Bin Huraiz, CEO of the Development and Social Care Sector at CDA.

Brig Jalfar stressed that this collaboration aligns with Dubai Police’s strategic objectives of enhancing security and fostering community happiness by adopting an approach focused on rehabilitating inmates, facilitating their reintegration into society, and providing them with an opportunity to enable them to contribute to their families and communities actively.

Dedicated centre

Brig.Jalfar pointed out that the memorandum further strengthens the collaborative efforts between Dubai Police and CDA to establish a dedicated rehabilitation and therapeutic centre for inmates struggling with addiction, who are serving sentences for different criminal cases.

“The centre will provide specialised programmes in therapy, rehabilitation, training, and education, delivered by experts and professionals. These programs will equip the inmates with new skills, knowledge, and insights, enabling them to pursue employment opportunities upon their release from prison,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Bin Huraiz emphasised that this initiative contributes to strengthening CDA’s ability to play its role in rehabilitating and supporting families and individuals in collaboration with both the public and private sectors and aligns with the Authority’s vision and strategy of promoting social cohesion. He further highlighted that the Authority continuously enhances its supportive programs and services as per best practices to meet the needs of individuals, including inmates and others. These efforts aim to improve their capabilities and enable them to overcome societal challenges and behaviours that harm the community.

Bin Huraiz said: “This agreement serves as a further step in our ongoing collaboration with correctional establishments, working together in a comprehensive framework to assist and support inmates who have become victims of addiction, regardless of its underlying causes. We aim to provide them with training and educational programmes that enable them to secure employment opportunities upon completing their sentences.”