Abu Dhabi: As PureHealth incorporates National Rehab Center in Abu Dhabi into its network, rehabilitation services in Abu Dhabi are about to undergo a significant change.

The National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) in Abu Dhabi will now be incorporated into the activities of PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

The National Rehabilitation Center (NRC), founded in Abu Dhabi in 2002, is the primary center for treatment, rehabilitation, and research in the UAE.

The only facility of its kind in the Middle East, NRC was named a renowned WHO Collaborative Centre for Substance Use Prevention and Treatment of Substance Use Disorders in 2017.

The NRC conducts community awareness events, works with governmental and semi-governmental organisations to set up social and integration programs for addicts.

Initiatives

To achieve these goals, the center has undertaken several successful initiatives, including the “Capacity Building” program, which conducted Addiction Specialization Training Programs for “Workplace” and “Family,” benefiting over 60 participants from governmental and semi-governmental entities.

Another key initiative is the “School Prevention Training,” in collaboration with the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and the Department of Community Development (DCD), introducing an anti-addiction program in schools and training educators and social workers.

The NRC’s commitment to a 360-degree approach ensures a holistic effort in combating addiction and promoting well-being across society.

Integration

By assuming management of the centre, PureHealth aims to transform how rehabilitation services in Abu Dhabi and the UAE are provided.

Under this integration, the group will shape NRC’s treatment programs to incorporate the latest technologies and treatment regimes, oversee the expansion of NRC’s capacity, enhance access to care, and optimize the quality and performance of the center. Specialized treatment and rehabilitation services will be provided, including follow-up post-recovery.

Through its multidimensional plan, including community development, awareness, and prevention programs, PureHealth will raise the community’s awareness of the medical and social risks of such activities and prevent possible entry into self-destructive habits.

Comprehensive approach

Commenting on the announcement, Shaista Asif, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth, said: “We are honored to assume the responsibility of the NRC, as we work to enhance and drive better and more focused rehabilitation services.

"Through our comprehensive approach, strategic collaborations, and dedication to research and innovation, we are committed to making a lasting positive impact on individuals and the wider community. This responsibility marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower individuals, improve lives, and contribute to the betterment of society.”

Yousef Al Ketbi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of NRC: “At the National Rehabilitation Center, our vision is to be a beacon of hope and excellence, leading the way in rehabilitation and research in the United Arab Emirates. As we embark on this new chapter of integration with PureHealth, we are excited about the possibilities it brings to elevate our mission and impact.

New chapter

“Together, we look forward to redefining the landscape of rehabilitation services in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, forging a brighter future for those in need of treatment and rehabilitation,” said Al Ketbi.

At a strategic level, the NRC will assume vital responsibilities of coordinating with centers — both governmental and non-governmental agencies dedicated to rehabilitation and establish the overall national strategy on the subject.

Additionally, with PureHealth, the NRC will establish a dedicated research and training center, which will serve as a hub for conducting studies, research, infrastructure development, and issuing professional qualifications in the field of rehabilitation.

The NRC will also organise seminars, conferences, workshops, and training courses, and disseminate knowledge to healthcare professionals. The NRC will focus on giving more access to patients, by increasing the outpatient timings of their clinic, developing a better patient experience and creating digital platforms to better serve the patients’ requirements.

With the NRC, PureHealth expands its platform, offering comprehensive and holistic healthcare solutions to the region.