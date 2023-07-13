Dubai: Inmates in Dubai are brushing up their cooking skills, thanks to a certification training initiative to unleash their culinary talents.

The Dubai Police Advisory Council for Community Service has launched the “Culinary Arts” initiative aims to train the inmates to help prepare them for the job market after serving their time.

The initiative was launched by the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, in collaboration with the Emirates Literature Foundation, and the Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH).

It was announced at a press conference held at the Officer’s Club, attended by retired Major General Mohammed Saeed Al Marri, Secretary-General of the Council, Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments at Dubai Police, As’aad Eid, Regional General Manager and Customer Relations Manager at Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH), and a number officers, and media representatives.

Enhancing inmates' skills

According to retired Major General Al Marri, the initiative aims to train and develop the inmates’ cooking skills, prepare them for the job market upon completion of their sentences, and equip them with a vital skill that can enhance their quality of life post-release.

Upon completing the initiative’s training course, inmates can work in the hospitality sector due to the post-training certificate they will receive, thus allowing them to turn their cooking skills and knowledge into a career, he added.

Support

Al Marri indicated that the initiative receives generous care and attention from the Council and has a significant impact on the inmates.

“The initiative has featured several projects, including publishing a booklet authored by the inmates that contain cooking ingredients and recipes. The initiative has also provided inmates with training workshops in coordination with the Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company,” he added.

Brig. Marwan Jalfar explained that the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments is committed to utilising such initiatives to rehabilitate inmates and diversify their skills and professions during their sentences.

He stressed on the importance of providing care and humanitarian services to inmates, embracing them, and supporting them to start afresh as productive individuals. He noted that the initiative has benefitted 30 inmates so far.

Training programme

As’aad Eid, said: “We are proud of our 17-year partnership with Dubai Police, which has resulted in numerous joint initiatives and collaborative work.”