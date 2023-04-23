Dubai: A donor has stepped up for the second consecutive year to cover the school fees for five children of female inmates in Dubai’s Punitive and Correctional Institutions. The individual has donated a total of Dh180,000 to cover the cost of the children’s education.
Dubai Police said the move reflects the humanitarian values promoted by Emirati society, adding that charitable organisations and philanthropists are partners in providing assistance to inmates and their families who face financial difficulties. These joint humanitarian initiatives aim to alleviate the inmates’ financial burdens and uphold the principle of social solidarity, as encouraged by Islam, Dubai Police said.
The female inmates expressed their gratitude and happiness for the philanthropist’s gesture, which has helped ensure the continuation of their children’s education.