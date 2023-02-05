Dubai: The Punitive and Correctional Establishments at Dubai Police, in collaboration with charitable associations in Dubai and philanthropists, provided 98 male and female inmates with Dh7,047,709 in financial aid in 2022.

According to Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments at Dubai Police, the financial aid helped bail out indebted inmates, settle financial cases and pay off their outstanding blood money.

He confirmed that the department reviews the cases of inmates involved in cases of non-criminal nature and proposes them to the concerned authorities and charitable partners to seek solutions and ultimately help them return to their societies and be reunited with their loved ones.

Brig. Julfar lauded the generosity of charitable associations and philanthropists, who strived with the Humanitarian Care Department to support inmates.

“Our annual programmes, aid and initiatives reflect Dubai Police’s vision of prisons as a place of reformation rather than punishment,” he added.

Captain Habib Al Zarouni, Head of the Humanitarian Care Department, said that Dh1,000,000 of the financial aid was paid against cases of five inmates who were held for blood money. Meanwhile, the remaining Dh6,047,709 helped release 93 inmates involved in financial disputes, personal and bank debts, alimony etc.

Capt. Al Zarouni elaborated that a 31-year-old inmate, who had lost his job, was granted financial aid to settle his debts and return to his family.

“The man had been through a financial burden and is the only breadwinner for the family after his divorce. He had to take care of his mother, younger siblings and five-year-old daughter. He tried to earn extra income by venturing into the business world but lost money and needed help to pay for his daughter’s child support, his siblings’ tuition fees and their house rent,” Capt. Al Zarouni said.

“The Humanitarian Care Department settled a portion of his debts so that he could rejoin his family. He is now working and settling the rest by himself,” he continued.

The department also settled the outstanding balance of a 52-year-old inmate who had lost his business and couldn’t support his family.