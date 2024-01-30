Abu Dhabi: A judicial official examined prison facilities and workshops to understand the implementation of rehabilitation programmes for inmates, aligning with international standards. The ultimate goal is to prepare inmates for successful reintegration into society as responsible individuals.

The Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, made an extensive field visit to the penal and correctional institutions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

During the visit, officials accompanied him as he familiarised hime with the workflow and procedures in the facility. The visit was also aimed to carefully monitor the quality of care, rehabilitation and correction provided to the inmates.

Transfer of management responsibilities

This is the Undersecretary of the Judicial Department’s first visit to a punitive and correctional facility following the transfer of management responsibilities to the Judicial Department on January 1, 2024, in accordance with the law issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, regarding punitive and correctional institutions in the emirate.

Counselor Yousef Al-Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. Image Credit: Supplied

Counselor Yousef Al-Abri convened a larger meeting with department directors of prison and correctional institutions.

The agenda included topics such as work mechanism, strategic directions, and future plans to enhance performance and improve quality in order to achieve integration in the service system in line with the Judicial Department’s strategic plan’s priorities.

Coordination, best practices

During the meeting, he emphasised the significance of coordinating efforts to carry out development processes and implement best practices in keeping with interest and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, for this development, and in implementation of the directive of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, which is to ensure business continuity and sustainability of operations while looking forward to the future.

Key facilities, professional and technical workshops located within the prison and correctional buildings were inspected. The Undersecretary of the Judicial Department also learned about the requirements needed to implement an advanced package of rehabilitation programmes in compliance with the highest accepted international practices and standards, for the benefit of the inmates and to prepare them to eventually reintegrate and fulfill their role in society.