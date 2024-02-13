Dubai’s police force, represented by the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, has launched a heartwarming initiative to provide winter clothes to the children of inmates.
In collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent, the “Winter Clothing” drive aims to bring happiness to 19 children of inmates by supplying them with warm winter apparel.
Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, underscored that this initiative reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to community welfare, extending joy to both internal and external communities, including inmates and their families.
He emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts between correctional establishments and partners to prepare inmates for societal reintegration, promoting values such as tolerance, love, and generosity through various programs and activities.
“The ‘Winter Clothing’ initiative for inmates’ children is an integral part of our broader community-driven endeavors to bring happiness to inmates and their families,” Brig. Julfar added.
Well-being
Captain Mariam Al Muhairi, Head of the Inmates Affairs Section in the Women’s Prison Department, affirmed the department’s focus on ensuring the well-being of inmates and their children.
She highlighted the department’s commitment to providing a nurturing environment for children, including access to meals, medical check-ups, and primary education.
Capt. Al Muhairi emphasised the department’s dedication to launching initiatives that foster happiness among mothers and their children, promoting values of tolerance, unity, and positivity within the facility.