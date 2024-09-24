Washington: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, as part of his official visit to the United States.

During separate meetings with Secretary Blinken and Advisor Sullivan, Sheikh Mohamed discussed the long-standing strategic relations between the two nations and their joint efforts to further strengthen these ties across various sectors.

Sheikh Mohamed with Sullivan. Also seen is Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser Image Credit: WAM

The two sides also discussed a range of regional and international matters of shared concern, with a particular focus on the evolving situation in the Middle East. They stressed the importance of preventing a wider escalation of the conflict, which threatens to further endanger peace and stability in the region.